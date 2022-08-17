VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is rolling back its millage rate. A decision that should have most homeowners paying about the same property taxes as last year, according to school officials.
The decision to approve the millage rate moving from 16.318 down to 15.787 came out of the Valdosta Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Aug 16.
Dr. Alvin Hudson, assistant city school superintendent, said the school system can accept the rollback millage rate and still fund its 2022 budget.
“With the rollback rate, it equates to no tax increase from the Valdosta Board of Education,” Hudson said. “Any tax increase to a property owner will be because of the reassessment of their existing property by the tax accessor but has nothing to do with the Valdosta Board of Education.”
Off to a good start
VCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason provided an assessment of school opening on Monday, Aug. 8.
Cason said, “The start of school has been positive. We are sure that the numbers will increase and students will come. We are on our way to a productive school year.”
Currently VCS has 8,119 students which is 14 less than the 8,133 the previous school year. However, Valdosta High School has kept the same number of students at 2,168, according to back-to-school information.
Homeless students concerning
Board member David Gilyard, asked about homeless student population as the rise in homelessness continues in Valdosta and Lowndes County.
“Unfortunately many of our homeless students live in extended stay hotels. Last year over 200 homeless students, projected to go up with potential evictions,” Cason said. “After the first 10 days of school, then we receive the accurate information on homeless student population.”
VCS has seven social workers across 10 schools in the district. The social workers provide their case loads with support and specific funding for families such uniforms, living arrangements, transportation, etc.
Gilyard suggested hiring additional social workers to minimize the workload across the schools. Cason responded within his administration it has been a goal to hire more social workers.
Over the last eight years the district has hired five addition social workers to balance the caseload of the two previously existing social workers, according to Cason.
School safety
Following school threats of violence made on social media Tuesday night, school officials and law enforcement are being more vigilant.
The board held a video presentation during the Tuesday’s board meeting with Gabriel Technologies, Terry DiVittorio.
The Gabriel system is an active shooter, mass causality management system which has been schools, entertainment venues and places of worship for three years.
DiVittorio said, “The system can lessen the impact or eliminate situations schools.” He continued, “the system has a database of weapons and a match would trigger the system automatically.”
The board raised concerns about the system not being able to detect concealed weapons, only visible weapons. There will be further discussions on whether the system will be used in the city schools, school officials said.
The next Valdosta Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Aug. 30, at the central office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.