VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education's personnel committee is scheduled to meet 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St. to finalize the superintendent's evaluation, school officials said in a statement.
City school board personnel committee to meet
