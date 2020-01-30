VALDOSTA – In addition to not bringing back Valdosta High School football coach Alan Rodemaker, the Valdosta Board of Education reviewed other topics.
At a board meeting earlier this month, re-elected board members Warren Lee and Liz Shumpard were sworn in. However, Kelisa Brown was unable to attend and was sworn in this week.
Member Kelly Wilson presented the facilities committee report to the board and recommended the lowest bid be accepted to replace the roof at VECA, which has not been replaced since the late 1980s. The lowest base bid came from Lowndes Roofing & Sheet Metal for $399,025. The recommendation was approved.
A previously discussed resolution was revisited for action. On Oct. 8, 2019, the board voted to increase its pay from $50 per meeting to $300 per month beginning June 2020. A resolution must be passed by the board so legislators can introduce a bill to amend the Valdosta City Schools Charter to reflect the pay change.
The pay increase resolution was approved unanimously and will now be passed to state Rep. Dexter Sharper.
As previously stated, after a lengthy executive session, the board returned to vote on personnel. While the recommendation was to keep Coach Alan Rodemaker, this recommendation did not pass with a vote of 5-4.
Opposed board members included Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown. Members who voted in favor of keeping Rodemaker were Kelly Wilson, Stacy Bush, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley.
A public forum will be held 6 p.m., Feb. 27, in the Pinevale Elementary School cafeteria. The regularly scheduled board of education meeting will be held 7 p.m., Feb. 11 at 1204 Williams St.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.