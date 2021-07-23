VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St.
The meeting will be live streamed on the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page, school officials said.
Updated: July 23, 2021 @ 10:21 am
