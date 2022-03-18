VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at VECA, 1605 Azalea Drive.
The meeting will be streamed on the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page, school officials said in a statement.
Updated: March 18, 2022 @ 10:13 am
