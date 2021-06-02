VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education will meet 7 p.m., June 8, at Valdosta Middle School, 110 Burton Ave., school officials said in a statement.
The meeting will be live-streamed on the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page.
Updated: June 2, 2021 @ 11:51 am
