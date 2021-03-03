Generally cloudy. High 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 3, 2021 @ 11:45 am
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the Valdosta Middle School, 110 Burton St.
The meeting will be shown live on Facebook through the VCS Facebook page, school officials said in a statement.
