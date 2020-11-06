Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 80F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 6, 2020 @ 11:45 am
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Board of Education will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Valdosta Middle School, 110 Burton Ave.
The meeting will be shown live on FaceBook through the VCS Facebook page, city officials said in a statement.
