VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St. The meeting will be streamed on the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page, school officials said in a statement.
City school board meeting scheduled
