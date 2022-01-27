City school board holds off on mask mandate

VALDOSTA – City School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason shared current COVID-19 cases and quarantine information during the board’s work session/called meeting this week.
During the Jan. 11 Valdosta Board of Education meeting, Cason recommended the board reinstate the mask mandate due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and quarantines following the district’s winter break.
According to city schools data, as of Tuesday, Jan. 25, there were 34 positive student cases and 96 student quarantines; seven positive faculty cases and seven faculty quarantines reported.
“The responses from a survey given to school principals, they report only 6% of students are wearing, requesting, or at least bringing masks to school," Cason said. "Also, a majority of principals are seeing a decline in absences of faculty and staff due to COVID-19."
Board members agreed to continue to monitor the COVID-19 data and base the decision to reinstate the mask mandate on the numbers reported within the school system.
Pinevale Elementary School Principal Royce Thomas reported on the culture and climate, academics and program data.
Thomas said there has been a 70% increase in English language arts in grades 1-5, a 60% increase in math skills in grades 1-5, social studies have improved in grades 3,4, and 5.
“As reading improves, all subjects will continue to increase. We also track the percentage of students passing all four core classes to meet the district's promotion criteria,” Thomas said. “Over 50% of grades four and five are on track for promotion, according to the end of second nine weeks, and third grade, about 35% are on track.”
PES has an after-school program Adventure Quest on Mondays and Wednesdays to work with students struggling in all subjects. PES Program of Exceptional Children data shows improvement in STAR reading and math.
“We attribute the growth of our students and their academics to the great teachers, administration and staff, that despite the circumstances of the pandemic to ensure students are still learning,” Thomas said.
The board approved Valdosta Early College Academy's upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., in March.
Dr. Johnnie Marshall, VECA principal, said, “This is the 11th year that we would take our ninth-grade students for the Close Up Foundation, provides exciting Washington, D.C., hands-on student programs and engaging classroom resources.”
Marshall said the trip is paid by community partner, Valdosta State University and annual VECA pecan sale.
The school board recognized Yvettia McCaskill, a Valdosta City Schools bus driver, for her generous act of kindness in December.
McCaskill arranged to pick up all of the students from her bus route and treat them to a fun event at Pinevale Elementary School, the Kicks for Cats Basketball game.
McCaskill paid for each student’s admission fee and their snacks at the concession stand. At the end of the evening, she loaded the students back on the school bus and safely delivered them to their homes.
Jennifer Steedley, city school director of public relations, presented the board with two options for Fiscal Year 2023 and FY24 academic calendars.
“The survey for both options will be available for faculty, staff, students and parents to vote on which option they would prefer for both academic school years,” Steedley said.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the superintendent’s office, 1204 Williams St.
