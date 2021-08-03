VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education holds a called meeting, 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Performance Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St., to evaluate the superintendent, city school officials said in a statement.
City school board holds called meeting
