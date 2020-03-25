VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has decided to cancel its meeting for Thursday, March 26.
The meeting had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, then moved to Thursday, March 26. However, the decision was made Wednesday to cancel the meeting entirely due to "the local and state prohibition on gatherings."
The next Valdosta Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., April 14.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
