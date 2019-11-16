VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Board of Education has scheduled a special called meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the superintendent's office located at 1204 Williams St. in Valdosta.
The public notice listed the purpose of the meeting as a discussion of personnel issues.
If the school board chooses to go into a closed door executive sessions for discussions, it must first convene an open, public meeting and then vote to go into the private session.
The Georgia Open Meetings Act prohibits the taking of any binding votes in executive session. If the board takes action based on information discussed during the closed portion of the meeting, it must reconvene the public portion of the meeting and vote publicly after a clear motion and second to the motion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.