VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the engineering department observe National Engineers Week.
Lasting from Feb. 16-22, the week highlights the various engineers in the community, encourages students to pursue prospective careers and recognizes how city engineers impact community life, city officials said.
The 2020 national theme is "Engineers – Your Knowledge. Their Future."
Mayor Scott Matheson will kicked off the weeklong schedule of events Monday, with a National Engineers Week proclamation at Valdosta City Hall. City engineers will be joined by engineers from across the community who serve in various specialties in the field, city officials said.
“I’m proud to be an engineer and am particularly proud to see how the career field has advanced over the years in specialties and diversity,” said Pat Collins, director/city engineer. “It truly is an ‘inspiring wonder’ when you look at the design and infrastructure in our city alone — and around the world — that engineers were behind. We want to recognize the important roles of these men and women and also inspire our youth to dream big and be a part of literally building our future.”
The public is invited to the city's Traffic Management Center, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, to hear Traffic Manager Larry Ogden highlight the benefits the high-tech facility offers the community; the center is located at 310 E. Adair St., city officials said.
Throughout the rest of the week, the public is invited to view posted TED talks and learn various facts about the engineering career field, which are available at www.valdostacity.com/national-engineers-week.
More information about National Engineers Week in Valdosta can be obtained by contacting the city engineering department, (229) 259-3530.
