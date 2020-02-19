VALDOSTA – When fighting a fire, water is a must. But so is air.
To combat smoke and flames, firefighters require clean air to breathe and that air comes from air bottles.
The Valdosta Fire Department upgraded its air bottle system Tuesday when it unveiled a new air light/support truck. The vehicle, used to refill the air bottles, will help respond to structure fires along with standard fire trucks.
Costing approximately $225,000, according to VFD Battalion Chief Frank McMillan, it replaces a 1996 vehicle that did not have the capability to refill air bottles while mobile. Using a 6000 psi compressor, bottles can be refilled in 41 seconds. The average tank will last a firefighter for 15-18 minutes before a low air alert goes off, so being able to refill a bottle in short order during a fire will be greatly beneficial during a longer fire, VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
"It's huge that we will be able to refill breathing air on-scene," Boutwell said.
Previously, if additional bottles were needed, VFD staff would be used to retrieve and refill those bottles at fire stations. This new truck will save time, increase efficiency and open up more resources in case of multiple fires or incidents, McMillan said.
While the air light/support truck's primary purpose to rapidly refill air bottles, it will hold a variety of roles for the VFD. Manned by a community risk reduction officer, it will be used to aid safety officers at the scene of a fire, be an on-shift inspector, identify risks in the community and reach out to help with public education about fires, Boutwell said.
Additionally, the truck will stock fluids and snacks to help hydrate and replenish energy during and after a fire. Heat and heavy gear can lead to dehydration but another cause is the lack of moisture breathed using an air tank.
"You not only dehydrate from the heat but you dehydrate from the inside too because the air you're breathing is a little bit drier than ambient air," Boutwell said.
Boasting a retractable awning, the truck provides shade for firefighters to cool off in the summer heat and cover to stay dry under rainy conditions.
VFD will roll the vehicle out officially in two weeks.
"It's a big change. It'll be a tremendous asset that'll be added to the department," McMillan said.
