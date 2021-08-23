City rolls back millage rate

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s tax millage rate is rolling back by 0.178 mills which should “generate adequate revenues to fund the Fiscal Year 2022 budget,” according to city officials.
Valdosta City Council unanimously voted to decrease the current millage rate from 7.974 to 7.796 late last week. The amount of money this will save citizens will vary by the size of their house, Chuck Dinkins, city finance director said.
Dinkins said if you had a $50,000 piece of property, you’re taxed on 40% of that value, $20,000, and if you qualify for the homestead exemption ($6,000), that’s a $14,000 taxable value.
“The difference between the rollback rate and the prior year rate is $2.50 a year,” he said. “Of course as the property value gets bigger, the savings change and the percentage is also going to change.”
This is because the homestead exemption is a flat amount across the board. The $50,000 property gets the same exemption as the $250,000 property.
Take the $250,000 property for instance, he said. Forty percent of its value is $100,000 and with the homestead exemption, the taxable value becomes $94,000
In the prior year, property owners would pay about $749.56 in taxes, whereas this year, they’d pay $732.82 — a difference of $16.74. The range of savings would be between $2.50 and $16.74, he said.
The rollback is also designed to keep taxes from going up due to reassessment.
For instance, a $100,000 home goes up in value because of inflation, the rollback keeps the tax bill on the home from going up; however, adding an accessory to the home adds real value.
“Your tax bill would go up to the extent that you added value, not the extent that you add inflation on the property,” Dinkins said.
Council also approved the additional five mills for property located in the Central Valdosta Development Area and adopting the 16.318 mills set by the Valdosta School System, another rollback.
The five mills for property located in the CVDA has not changed in while, but did see a higher millage rate when it had debt, city officials said. These mills are only for that specific area and are used to find that area’s operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.