City revamps Taste of Downtown

VALDOSTA – Taste of Downtown returns for its fifth year 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 12, downtown.
Rather than being hosted in a central location, patrons will visit various restaurants for a small plate and a pour at each stop.
“We changed it this year because people are really paying attention to downtown right now,” Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, said.
“This gives people the opportunity to experience a lot of the restaurants that we have to offer.”
Check-in is 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Georgia Beer Company for customers to receive a wristband and map.
Participating restaurants are 306 North, Covington’s Dining and Catering, Bleu Pub, Bleu Cafe, Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, El Camino, La Meza and Kreamkles.
Street musicians will perform live at select locations.
“It’s an important bridge to bring the rest of Valdosta into downtown,” said Ronnie Yale, Bleu Cafe front house manager, in a statement.
“I think there is a lot that people don’t know about downtown and it has a lot to offer – the culture and history that’s important to this city and community. This is a really good opportunity to bring everyone together, get some new people in here and freshen it up a bit.”
Tickets are $50 and are limited. They’re available at valdostamainstreet.com or any of the participating businesses.
