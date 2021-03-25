VALDOSTA – Strengthening relationships and creating a public transportation are key goals for the city in the coming year, according Valdosta City Council members during their annual two-day strategic summit earlier this month.
Five goals were stated and of them, one has already been handled this year: moving forward with a public transportation initiative. City Council announced March 11 that public transportation would be coming in April to Valdosta.
City officials also want to hold joint meetings between city officials, school system members and the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority; begin the next phase of the Southside Development plan; collaborating with community and regional leaders to seek opportunities for Moody Air Force Base; and holding quarterly meetings with county and neighboring city officials for growth and planning purposes.
The county-cities meetings have long been a goal of City Council, City Manager Mark Barber said.
Mayor Scott James Matheson relayed information from county officials, saying they have already asked if city leaders would like to participate in a one-day retreat on Sept. 16.
“They’re offering things that we don’t even know we can do,” Matheson said, referencing Community Block Development Grant funding received by the county every other year.
The mayor said there are opportunities for the city and county to make progress working together rather than separately.
Sept. 16 is a tentative date, but Barber said the first meeting between the county and its municipalities should be scheduled for an earlier date.
“That discussion should be had sooner than later,” Barber said, adding he’ll speak with Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes to set up an earlier meeting date.
City and county officials could also work together finding a representative to advocate for Moody Air Force Base. It can’t just be Larry Hanson, Barber said, referring to the executive director of the Georgia Municipal Association and former Valdosta city manager.
Council member Eric Howard said a solution could be asking base officials for recommendations.
The Moody advocate would be someone who coordinates with the city, county and base.
"We need to have that one central person that we all can participate with,” Barber said. “That’s what I think we need to work on in the next 12 months.”
Since developers are “back in the market,” Barber said he’s expecting the city to proceed with its southside redevelopment plan.
The city would acquire properties and marketing its respective federal, enterprise, military opportunity zone incentives to allow for commercial development in the area.
The city has already bought properties there since the 2020 retreat.
The goal, according to materials provided by city officials, would market its state opportunity zone incentives, but Valdosta surpassed its 10-year application period last year.
“We didn’t have much participation in our first 10 years,” Barber said.
He said the city spent the 10 years marketing all four zones and even saw businesses (such as CJB Industries) take advantage of the three still available.
Valdosta will apply for the state opportunity zone again, which Barber assured is up for approval, but he said expect a reduced area due to lack of participation.
The city set a goal of having community meetings with the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority and school system officials for workforce development initiatives for youth. The push: “How do we steer students in the right direction?”
Council member Andy Gibbs gave an example. His daughter, a high school student, came home one day and said she’s got to start making decisions as to what pathway she wants to take.
“A lot of these students – as a middle school teacher – don’t try to understand the jobs that are out there and the amount of pay that’s out there,” Gibbs said. “We lose a lot of these kids by 10th/11th grade because they don’t see themselves going to college or tech school.”
Gibbs said maybe the road starts with an inquiry into what they want to do and how they want to live, then introducing them to city/county – local – opportunities. It starts with encouragement, too, he said.
Barber said another solution is gathering a group from the workforce/business community to visit schools starting in sixth grade – something similar to career day.
There was no tentative date given for when a meeting would occur but like all stated goals, they’ll be worked on through 2021 into 2022.
