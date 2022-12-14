VALDOSTA — After a series of anonymous emails accusing city leaders of ethics violations, city leaders responded with a prepared statement Wednesday afternoon.
The mayor and Valdosta City Council members said the allegations have been investigated and the city has found no wrongdoing.
The Valdosta Daily Times has received both anonymous emails and copies forwarded by known members of the community. The Times reached out to city leaders regarding the matter last week.
The anonymous emails, which have been circulated for some time and include accusations dating back several years, accuse now City Manager Mark Barber of financial irregularities and other city officials of covering it up.
While initially ignoring the allegations, because the emails are being forwarded and recirculated with people in the community calling for action, City Council decided this week to issue the response.
In the statement sent to all city employees, the memorandum from Mayor Scott James Matheson, Mayor Pro-tem Vivian Miller-Cody and Councilmen Eric Howard, Andy Gibbs and Ben Norton said, "The Mayor and Council are in receipt of numerous anonymous E-mails alleging various forms of wrongdoing by City Manager Mark Barber.
"These allegations date back to 2012-14 regarding checks cashed by Mr. Barber at the City. This has traditionally been allowed as a fringe benefit for City employees. As a result of the E-mails, we have spoken with Mr. Barber and verified that all checks, with the exception of one, cleared. The lone exception was due to a bank encryption error and was not returned for insufficient funds.
"Regardless, Mr. Barber resolved that matter more than five years ago. As a result of our investigation, we can find no evidence of wrongdoing. Public employees are not immune from criticism and when deserved the City welcomes the opportunity to recognize its shortcoming and improve.
"However as Mayor and Council, when allegations are made that are false, we also have the duty to defend our employees. Mr. Barber has been employed with the City since 1989 and has been a dedicated public employee throughout his tenure with the City of Valdosta."
Council member Sandra Tooley's name was not included on the memorandum.
The mayor and council encouraged employees who are unsettled or have questions about the matter to contact them.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.