VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has released a number of different stats via social media, including the annual report for its “Click N Fix” app.
The app can be used by residents to report issues that need attention around the city. In 2020, 975 issues were reported and 940 issues were closed, city officials said.
The top issues reported were street signs, overgrown grass, potholes, dumping of trash on property and roadway concerns, according to the city.
Call stats for both the Valdosta Police Department and Valdosta Fire Department are released on a monthly basis.
In January, VPD received 5,833 calls for service. There were 198 reported investigative cases, 917 training hours, 108 crime lab cases and 293 traffic accidents.
VFD had 340 total calls and eight mutual aid calls for the month of January. The calls included 78 medical calls, 13 structure fires, 30 other fires, 79 fire alarms, 71 vehicle accidents and 61 other hazards.
All of the reports can be found on the city's Facebook pages.
