VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department and Valdosta Fire Department have released their call numbers for March.
VPD reported 5,689 calls for service for the month. There were 207 investigative cases, 718 training hours, 122 crime lab cases and 259 traffic accidents.
The fire department had 319 calls plus five calls for mutual aid, according to their report. Of these, 81 were medical calls.
There were four structure fires during the month along with 17 other fires and 82 fire alarms. VFD also reported 85 vehicle accidents and 45 other hazards.
