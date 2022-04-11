City rejects historic district apartment request

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council rejected a request to rezone half an acre of Valdosta’s Historic District area to accommodate the building of a new multi-family apartment complex within walking distance of Valdosta State University.
The particular parcel of land, located at 1613 Williams St., is part of the Brookwood North neighborhood that contains a mixture of residential homes in a mostly older built-out pattern.
Former Valdosta resident Jamey Dewar, on behalf of DPI Holdings LLC, petitioned that the property be rezoned from its current single family state to multi-family due to it being one of the “very few locations where this type of redevelopment can arguably make sense” in the Brookwood North area.
Dewar’s request states the area is surrounded by existing apartment complexes on its north and south sides, one of which is also owned by DPI Holdings. For that reason, building an apartment unit “is indeed compatible with the use of the adjacent properties and the overall land use pattern along this portion of Williams Street.”
Nikki Summers, an Oak Street resident, spoke in favor of the request during the City Council meeting, arguing this type of development helps with the property values of the area as well as student accommodation.
“I looked at the perimeter and did some research on the area. From what I’ve seen, I found it is going to enhance the property values of the neighborhood. Then I looked into some other DPI Holding properties, they’re not in the best or safest areas, but they are the most kept up,” she said.
“It's going to give students in the area more housing because you hear constantly that there's not enough housing for them in this area. So, I think it’ll be a great asset for Valdosta.”
However, the petition was met with opposition. Ron Border, a Williams Street resident and Brookwood North Neighborhood Association member, voiced his dissent, stating the historical, cultural and aesthetic heritage of Valdosta should be preserved.
“The board of directors took a vote, and they unanimously opposed this. We’re not here about the character of the building. The City Council, since 1992, has said they don’t believe it is in the best interest of the City of Valdosta or the neighborhood to have these apartment buildings,” said Borders who is a former Valdosta City Council member and a former state representative.
“In my 39 years of selling property in Valdosta, I never had someone come to me and say ‘Ron, I’m looking for a place to raise my family and my children. Can you find me an apartment building that’s got a house next to it?’”
After hearing both sides, Council member Sandra Tooley made a motion to decline Dewar’s petition. City Council rejected the request.
