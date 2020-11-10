VALDOSTA – Derek Scott said his home was in need of repair in 2018, repairs that he started but couldn’t finish. An application was sent to the City of Valdosta and now he and his family are enjoying their brand new home.
The city unveiled Scott’s new home, located on 710 Lilly Street, on Nov. 4, showing the product of two and a half years of work and Community Development Block Grant funding.
Scott said that walking into the new home was an amazing and wonderful feeling. He felt blessed — fortunate.
When he began to work on his home, he didn’t expect to start from scratch.
“It was in need of repair. At the level that it was at, because it was a much older home, it was better to start from scratch,” Scott said.
Scott said everything needed to be redone, but the cost necessary to perform all that work was a lot to put on him. Looking for solutions, he found an advertisement for CDBG, applied for it and was approved.
Thus, he began the process toward his new home.
Vanassa Flucas, Neighborhood Development director, said the city needed to do an assessment on the home before taking any action.
The question at hand was what type of project the home would become, a reconstruction or rehab.
“Mr. (Richard) Joyner would come out and he’d look at it,” she said. “When he assessed the initial home that was sitting here, it was more costly for us to repair that home than to knock it down and rebuild.”
Flucas said for a home to be considered for reconstruction, repairs need to be at least 40% more than the value of the home.
As a CDBG entitlement community, Valdosta receives annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city then annually allots money “to counter substandard housing.”
In the case of a reconstruction, the city allots between $85,000-$90,000. Rehabs are only allotted between $40,000-$45,000 as the only objective is bringing the building up to code.
“With the money that we set aside each year, we break it up and say when the applications come in, first come, first serve, first qualified, we’ll look and see what it needs,” Flucas said.
And in seeing what it needs, like Flucas alluded to earlier, the city sends in Construction Coordinator Richard Joyner to evaluate.
His evaluation decides whether to perform a rehab or reconstruction, the labor needs, and what type of home (out of two) to build if it’s a reconstruction.
Joyner’s evaluation of Scott’s former home determine it should be reconstructed into what it calls a KC-888 -- Katrina Cottage 888 square feet basic.
He said the city added on more square footage to turn it into a three-bedroom household and add more space to the master bedroom.
This increased it to a 1,318 square feet, three bedroom, two bathroom home
“These houses came from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans,” Joyner said. “Their lots are narrow, like 50 feet lots, but they’re deep lots, maybe 150-200 feet deep.”
Scott’s lot in particular was 47 feet wide which made the KC-888 perfect for the spacing. Plus, Joyner said, the “historic character” of the house fits in with the surrounding neighborhood.
“We selected these (homes) because of (that) and the size of the house that would fit on the lots,” he said. “When you’re on this side of town, especially, most of the lots are 50 feet lots or less.”
Minor adjustments were made to the home as the original KC-888s were made to withstand 140 miles per hour wind loads. That’s not needed in Valdosta, which cut down material costs.
The city also builds what it calls KC-910s which can go up to 1,235 square feet and includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den; however, it’s a different style of home completely.
But, the same can be said upon comparing the KC-888 to Scott’s original home, Joyner said.
“I think the other house was only around 900 and something square feet or less,” he said.
“We’ve completely upgraded it. It’s an air-tight home with new appliances (and a) new air-conditioning system. Also with this house, using the concrete siding like this gives it a rating of a brick house insurance-wise.”
Scott said the reconstruction and the city helped him and his family in a time when it was really needed.
Just as he called it a blessing, so did Flucas.
She said words couldn’t express how important it is for people to have a safe and sanitary home, a place where they can feel comfortable, but Scott could.
The City of Valdosta could’ve shirked its responsibility to help its people, but it didn’t, he said.
“I’m glad that the city would actually take the time to do (this),” Scott said. “(Valdosta is) a city that does more and every aspect of it that I’ve dealt with has been awesome from the beginning to the end.”
And in doing more, the hope is that this will better his community too — give more exposure to the fact that the city can help its citizens in this way.
“This is another word that’s getting out there to the community, so I think that is tremendous,” Scott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.