City recognizes Red Cross Month

VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson and members of the South-Central Red Cross Chapter gathered to read a proclamation, officially declaring March as American Red Cross Month.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt began the tradition in 1943 and continues with an annual declaration, city officials said in a statement.
The American Red Cross has been dedicated to serving people in need since its founding in May 1881. Subsequently, it has continued to uphold this mission while adapting to meet the changing needs of the people they serve.
The proclamation highlights the South-Central Chapter's services as well as its volunteers during the past calendar year.
It reads, "Whereas, last year, South-Central volunteers assisted more than 100 people who were affected or displaced in Valdosta by providing mental health services, medical aid, and spiritual care, and nearly 70 cases in Valdosta were opened to address the urgent needs like food, lodging and recovery support ..." – but this numbers is merely a fraction of the aid provided by the chapter, city officials said.
Terri Jenkins, executive director of the South-Central Red Cross Chapter, said she is honored by the acknowledgment and is eager to peruse the Red Cross mission with a series throughout the month.
A Cesar Chavez blood drive will be held March 30 at Valdosta State University in an effort "to help raise awareness within the Latino and Hispanic population throughout the entire South-Central region," city officials said.
To sign up to donate blood, you can visit the Red Cross website at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html. Blood donations can also be made at the blood donor center on Bemiss Road.
