City recognizes International Firefighters Day

VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson presented a proclamation to the Valdosta Fire Department for International Firefighters Day on May 4.
International Firefighters Day is a time when communities can celebrate the firefighters who make their communities and environment as safe as possible, city officials said in a statement. It is also a day that recognizes and thanks past and current firefighters for the work they do.
"During the recognition, Jeannette Coody of Valdosta visited the firefighters.
"Many communities sound off at noon on the first Sunday in May to show respect to those firefighters who are no longer with us by playing the siren for 30 seconds followed by a minute of silence in memory and respect for all firefighters who have been lost in the line of duty," city officials said.
International Firefighters Day was inspired by events that occurred Dec. 2, 1988, when firefighters in Linton, Australia were fighting a large wildfire. Due to the urgency of the fire, volunteers were also needed. Five firefighters lost their lives as they refilled their tanker with water due to a sudden strong wind change, city officials said.
