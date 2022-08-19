VALDOSTA — Government Finance Officers Association recently announced that City of Valdosta received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.
The award represents a significant achievement, city officials said in a statement.
"It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting," according to a GFOA statement. "In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation."
Guidelines are designed to assess how well a budget serves as:
– a policy document
– a financial plan
– an operations guide
– a communications device
Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted, a certificate of recognition for budget presentation is presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to the finance department.
There are more than 1,700 participants in the budget awards program. The most recent budget award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on the GFOA website.
"Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America," GFOA representatives said.
Government Finance Officers Association advances "excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 22,500 members and the communities they serve."
