VALDOSTA — The city of Valdosta is investigating a “possible environmental incident” that caused a fish kill in a local creek.
The city was notified at 8:15 p.m. Friday that something caused a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek, which runs from the East Park Avenue area through to Remerton, the city said in a statement.
The area where the fish were killed is downstream of North Oak Street.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has personnel on site making assessments, the statement said.
Initial findings suggest a fuel spill may have been a factor, the city said. The public should avoid any contact with the creek until further notice, according to the statement.
Questions or concerns can be made to city Environmental Manager Scott Fowler at Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
