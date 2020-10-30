City principal elected state education president

VALDOSTA – A city school principal has been elected president of a state education association.
The Georgia Association for Alternative Education held a virtual fall conference themed of Operation 2020: Bridging the Achievement Gap between Traditional and Non-Traditional Education.
During the board meeting, K. Alan Hose, a Valdosta City Schools principal, was elected to serve the upcoming term as president, association members said in a statement.
“I am afforded an opportunity to impact students as well as be a voice for those who may need a second chance to achieve educationally. This platform allows for alternative educational settings to garner much needed support but more so bring awareness to the plight of alternative schools/programs and the impact they can have on school systems across the state of Georgia” Hose said.
During the past four years, Hose has led Horne Learning Center.
"The school has made great strides toward achievement with an intentional focus on academics and aligning the school improvement plans with that of both middle schools, J.L. Newbern and Valdosta Middle and Valdosta High School," school officials said in a statement.
“MAHLC must be an asset to the home schools and to the community,” Hose said. “Even in the midst of my excitement upon being elected, I am honored to lead and serve; however, I understand there is still much work to be done. We aim to educate and motivate students to perform well in their classes, obtain credits and show mastery of standards as well as achieve at levels 3 (proficient) and 4 (distinguished) on state assessments. However, the ultimate goal is for students to graduate and become productive citizens. Collectively, we must propel our students into colleges, the military and/or into the workforce.”
