City postpones Food Truck Thursday

VALDOSTA – Food Truck Thursday has been postponed due to “predicted inclement weather,” according to city officials.
The monthly event – usually held every third Thursday – is now scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue downtown.
Vendors include Daylight Donuts, La Meza, Sazon Mobile Kitchen, Big Nick’s on Baytree, Rico’s Tacos, Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes, Blazin' Hog BBQ, Amaizen Dogs, Hibachi Highway, Dad’s Good to Go, TNT Hot Dogs, Foodie King, Kona Ice and The Mix.
Parking is available across from the field in the McKey Street lot, the corner of Hill Avenue and Ashley Street, on Toombs Street and at the City Hall Annex. On-street parking is available.
Tents, tables and chairs are provided but organizers encourage residents to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
Call (229) 259-3577 for more information.
