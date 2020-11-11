VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is helping families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a food drive.
The drive benefits the Citizens Against Violence Venture Club Food Pantry.
“We are always trying to build relationships between the police department and the community,” Randall Hancock, community policing officer, said in the statement. “This is one way we can give back by partnering with a local organization to help those in need during the holiday season and COVID-19 pandemic.”
Non-perishable food can be brought to the VPD lobby, 500 N. Toombs St., or to Citizens Against Violence, 624 E. Jane St., 9 a.m.-noon weekly.
Items collected may include canned vegetables, canned chicken/beef, dried beans, spaghetti noodles and sauce, canned fruit, cooking oil, cookies, Ramen noodles, boxed cereal and granola bars.
Also accepted are canned soup/stew, canned tuna, canned Vienna sausage, packaged baby formula, instant potatoes, rice, crackers, powdered milk, dried beans, canned pork and beans, corn meal/flour and peanut butter.
Donations are accepted until Dec. 1.
