VALDOSTA – Young artists will exhibit their work this week during the opening of the Youth Art Collectors Gallery.
Nearly 70 pieces of art will be on display in Bennie’s Alley 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Valdosta Youth Council sponsors the first-time event and proceeds benefits the homeless community.
In August, the City of Valdosta put out a call for students to submit artwork to contribute toward the outside gallery.
Schools responded to the call and the art offers a wide range of canvas paintings, said Teresa Bolden, city clerk and youth council advisory board member.
Twenty youth council members worked with Cre8ive Zone to make fluid art for the exhibition recently.
"They are definitely excited,” Bolden said. “We had a good turnout for doing the actual painting on canvas and they’re all excited about selling their paintings and helping the homeless in our community.”
The council participated in a homelessness fall festival hosted by Project Rescue Outreach Ministries last year when members handed out food and clothing, Ashlyn Becton, city public information officer, said previously.
“One of their goals last year was to make homeless kits with toiletries,” Becton said in a previous statement. “We weren’t able to do it, yet, because we needed a fundraiser to do it.”
Artwork will be sold for $5. Monetary donations are accepted.
Prior to the gallery opening, the council plans to participate in the Great American Cleanup for Make-a-Difference Day Saturday.
Call (229) 459-3548 for more information.
