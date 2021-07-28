VALDOSTA – Similar to an event last year, the city's annual Back 2 School backpack giveaway will be held in a drive-through fashion 8 a.m.-noon, Aug. 7, Olympic Park.
Olympic Park is located at 100 W. Florida Ave. but city officials stated the drive is being held on the park's Patterson Street side.
The event is hosted by the city's neighborhood development office, along with other community organizations.
“We are just happy to assist in this transition back to school. We still have families county-wide who are trying to recover from the COVID pandemic, and this event will help in some small way,” Vanassa Ross, city neighborhood development manager, said.
“It’s important now more than ever that we start preparing students to be successful in their future. The city is always looking for new ways to support and be involved in the enrichment and education of our students in Valdosta."
According to organizers, 500 pre-stuffed backpacks will be donated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required, officials stated, adding recipients must be Valdosta or Lowndes County residents. The students must be in the car to receive the donations, the city stated.
Organizers asked families to not line up before 7:45 a.m. so volunteers are able to complete set-up.
Visit https://bit.ly/3BiK02S or facebook.com/cityofvaldosta for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.