VALDOSTA – January was a busy month for the city permit and inspections department as purchasing commercial and residential building permits appear to be on a steady incline.
Though there has been an increase in permits purchased for both purposes, the amount of residential building permits in January has nearly doubled compared to this time last year, city officials said in a statement.
Rick Mefford, city inspections manager, said he is optimistic this increase indicates the City of Valdosta’s continued upward trend of growth and development during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January 2020, the permit and inspection department had 38 new residential home permits purchased; however, in January 2021, builders purchased a total of 64 new residential home permits, city officials said.
"Of course, this increase keeps the inspectors very busy with completing anywhere from 50 to 70 inspections a day," city officials said. "The extra workflow has even required Mefford himself to assist with inspections on occasion as the department is determined to keep performing same-day inspections for the community."
As far as who is purchasing the permits, Mefford said he has noticed an array of people from out of state flocking to South Georgia. Some of this is due to the expansion of new business in the area and thus new employment opportunities.
Companies such as Arglass, for example, have been in search of new workers to join their teams since breaking ground in 2019.
“Jobs are coming to the area, which is always helpful but I think some of it also has to do with a lot of local and out-of-town folks building new homes,” Mefford said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role as well now that people want to get out of larger cities to live in more spacious areas, city officials said.
With COVID-19 affecting so many aspects of day-to-day lives, Mefford said he is rejoiced to see the city expanding through this challenging time. The department has also received many commercial plans and remodels submitted.
“Looking at our numbers, it seems like the city is still progressing and doing well. We are looking for an upward trend and that is what it seems to be doing. This is a positive, both commercial and residential-wise. The future is looking good right now,” Mefford said.
Mefford offers one last piece of advice to anyone interested in building or remolding projects and that is always to hire a licensed contractor. If unaware if a contractor is licensed, residents can always call the inspections department for verification.
For more information on building permits, call the City of Valdosta’s inspections department, (229) 259-3506.
