City passes brunch bill: Gayle serves last meeting as mayor

VALDOSTA – Mimosa and bloody Mary consumption may increase come the new year.
In a six-to-one vote, Valdosta City Council moved alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays within the Valdosta city limits. The measure goes into effect the first Sunday of 2020.
City voters decided the measure in a Nov. 5 referendum election. More than 3,800 people voted for the "brunch bill" with more than 2,400 voting against it.
The only member of council to vote in opposition of the resolution was Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody.
“I disagree with taking away the biblical sense of (Sunday)," Miller-Cody said. "I feel like that is disrespectful to our lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”
The councilwoman cited her concern that expanded access to alcohol could lead to increased arrests and incarcerations of African American men.
"Everyone wants to drink. We have enough of our African American men getting pulled over for DUI on Sundays,” Miller-Cody said.
She said her goal for 2020 is to host quarterly town halls with the African American community to update residents and help them understand what is going on around the community.
When asked why she voted against a measure approved by Valdosta residents, Miller-Cody said she votes with her heart.
“I don’t care if 100% voted yes," Miller-Cody said. "If my heart says that’s wrong, I will vote against it.”
She mentioned she is not afraid to vote against the resolution and it has happened before on the council.
“For those who voted for it, I salute you. For those who were afraid and still voted for it, I salute you. A lot of times, we don’t agree with (a measure), but we still vote for it. We are afraid to speak our mind at times. Why? I don’t know,” Miller-Cody said.
Additionally, the City Council meeting belonged to John Gayle, serving his last council session as mayor. Presiding as mayor for the past eight years, his second-term ends Dec. 31.
As a farewell, the Valdosta Youth Council surprised a tearful Gayle presenting him with the John Gayle Leadership Award for his eight years of service.
The goodbyes continued during the council comments portion as well when council members took turns thanking Gayle and commending him for his work as mayor.
"Second term, you just knocked it out of the park, sir," Councilman Tim Carroll said.
Councilman Eric Howard assured Gayle the council will continue his policy efforts with the Service Delivery Strategy feud.
"For SDS, we're still going to push for those policies," he said.
Gayle kept his remarks short saying he didn't want to focus not on himself, but on council members for their efforts during his two terms. He also thanked his wife for her support and apologized for his lack of weekend availability.
City Council went into executive session at the end of the meeting and held a vote to move authority over Lake Louie at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center from the council to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center & Tourism Authority after returning to open session.
The motion passed unanimously.
