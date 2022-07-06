VALDOSTA – The city customer service parking lot will receive a minor facelift in the form of electrical outlets around its perimeter.
The electrical additions were approved in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget in parks as a part of the SPLOST VIII initiative. The city put out an advertisement for the project and opened bids June 7. SPLOST stands for special purpose local option sales tax.
The sole bid was received from Standard Contractors in the amount of $148,842. Adding a 10% contingency ($14,884.20) to handle any unforeseen circumstances, the total cost of the project will be $163,726.20.
City Manager Mark Barber mentioned in his report to Valdosta City Council that adding the outlets will provide the infrastructure for electrical service to many types of facilities, vendors, public use and seasonal events.
“On occasion, the City of Valdosta hosts public events in the customer service parking lot which is located on the west side of Lee Street between East Central Avenue and East Hill Avenue,” he said.
“Along with Food Truck Thursdays, music and various vendors, these outlets are needed. Presently, the food trucks operate with electric generators which are noisy and hazardous.”
Barber said there will be more public events requiring outlets, such as seasonal decorations, with the grand opening of the Unity Park Amphitheater on Aug. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.