City parade comes to downtown

VALDOSTA – Christmas cheer is coming to downtown early with the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas parade.
The City of Valdosta and the Ossipe Temple sponsor the event 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The parade will travel from Woodrow Wilson Drive and head south on North Patterson Street and will end downtown, organizers said.
With the theme “Christmas on Main Street,” floats adorning several lights were encouraged to enter this year.
“People want to see the lights and kids want to enjoy the magical lights that show up after dark,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator.
Judging for the floats is based on overall appearance, special effects, creativity/workmanship and use of theme.
Valdosta resident Craig Scott will bring Santa Claus to life during the parade.
“We’re looking for all kinds of people to get involved and make this a big, big community event,” Thrasher said. “We want as many people participating as wants to participate.”
Call (229) 259-3577, or email rthrasher@valdostacity.com, for more information.
