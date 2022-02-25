City opens school registration dates

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will open online registration for students who will be new to the district for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday, March 1.
Valdosta City Schools will host a drive-through preK and kindergarten registration 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the parking lot between the VCS central office and Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, school officials said in a statement.
"We are asking participants to enter through the Williams Street side of the lot and exit onto Slater Street," they said. "Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times."
Students being considered for preK must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and students registering for kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, school officials said. Students must also live in the J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason or W.G. Nunn Elementary School zones.
Students who are currently attending preK in Valdosta City Schools do not need to register for kindergarten, they added.
Required documents to complete enrollment:
– Certified/official birth certificate of child
– Copy of child’s Social Security card or signed waiver
– Shot record on GA Certificate of Immunization (Form 3231)
– Certificate of Eye, Ear, Dental, and Nutrition Examination (Form 3300) (Records may be obtained at the Health Department Monday-Friday)
– Proof of residence within the school district
Minimum of two current documents from the following list is required for all students:
– Current utility bill with parent’s name and address (must be one form of proof)
- Rental agreement with parent’s name, address and children living in the home; and/or
– Mortgage statement or payment booklet with parent’s name and address.
Parents will be notified by mail after the lottery drawing on April 15 if their child has been awarded a slot or placed on a waiting list.
For additional questions or more information, call (229) 333-8500 or visit www.gocats.org.
