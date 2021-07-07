VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is opening an e-recycling drop site.
The city public works department offers several programs to reduce items in landfills, including monthly and bi-annual community hot-spot clean ups, the Adopt a Street program, Neighborhood Action Associations and the implementation of the recycling drop sites, city officials said in a statement.
"Many have become familiar with the bi-annual electronic recycling drop-off event held at Mathis Auditorium," city officials said. "Though the city fully intends to keep this event going, it will be slightly restructured to incorporate the newest waste-reducing effort, the implementation of a new electronics recycling drop-off. This service will be offered free of any additional costs to both City of Valdosta and Lowndes County residents."
Public works launched a new electronics recycling drop-site beginning on Wednesday, July 7.
The site is located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building, 1017 Myrtle St., and will be available for public use 7 a.m.-3 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of every month. A city public works employee will be available during those times to assist residents with the disposal of unwanted electronic items.
“We are always looking to advance and make things better. We were glad to have the two e-recycling events per year in the spring and fall. Still, we wanted to open this service to more residents, so they do not have to hold onto these items or get tired of storing them and dispose of them as waste,” Public Works Superintendent Anthony Musgrove said.
Items that will be accepted at the drop site include:
– Televisions
– VCRs, and any Blu-Ray or DVD Players
– Cell phone or Land Lines
– Cameras and Camera Equipment
– Desktops, Laptops, and any computer equipment or accessories
– CD-ROMs
– PC Power Units
– Circuit Boards
– External Hard drives
– Floppy Disks
– Flash drives
– All Radios, and CD Cassette or MP3 Players
Teresa Turner, community sustainability coordinator, said a good rule to follow is if a person cannot find it in the electronics section of a department store, it is probably not accepted at the location.
The bi-annual drop-off event previously held at Mathis will be moved to the public works building to incorporate the use of the e-recycling drop-site. The city has also used this opportunity to continue its partnership with Lowndes County, city officials said.
The public works department has already gained traction with local businesses such as Mr. Fix It and Woodlawn Forest Church of Christ, both of which have dropped off substantial amounts of used electronics.
For more questions about the electronic recycling drop-site, contact the Public Works Department, (229) 259-3588.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.