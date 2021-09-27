VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council reached a consensus on Service Delivery Strategy language, leading to a potential end to negotiations on the matter.
Council unanimously voted to amend SDS language involving water and sewer, a final step in negotiations.
City Council will wait to hear back from the Lowndes County Commissioners as it is set to vote on SDS agreement language at the Sept. 28 meeting.
The Valdosta Daily Times will have more on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.