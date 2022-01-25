VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Council unanimously approved the majority of items on the agenda of a recent meeting.
– The services of Innovate Engineering and Surveying was approved "not to exceed" $123,069.08 to provide engineering services for the Jerry Jones Drive widening project.
– Permission to resubmit a conditional use permit request for 4036 Bemiss Road was granted to applicant Trey Taylor. A CUP permit was requested and denied for the same property nine months ago. As a requirement, City Council is requiring Taylor to wait out the full 12-month period to resubmit.
– The city purchased 20 sets of structural firefighting gear for the Valdosta Fire Department from Ten-8 Fire and Safety Equipment of Georgia via the NPP.GOV national contract at $47,102.60.
– Karla Walker was re-appointed to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Land Bank Authority.
