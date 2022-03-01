VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Council approved all items on its Feb. 25 agenda.
– A contract with Lovell Engineering Associates for the Old Clyattville Road widening project was amended to award a total contract fee of $349,320 for construction management.
– A new vanguard belt screen is being purchased for the Mud Creek Water Treatment Plant for $85,500. This will reduce large debris from clogging the downstream components of the plant by 33%, and will lower maintenance and operational costs significantly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.