VALDOSTA — The city approved a request from a personal-care home to increase its occupancy from four to seven patients living in a home in a residential area.
After several residents stepped forward to speak in favor of the expansion, the Valdosta City Council voted 6-1 Thursday on two zoning changes requested by the building owner of a care home. Councilman Tim Carroll voted against.
The property, located at 704 Holly Drive, is called Nurturing Love, LLC and is currently a personal-care home for four people.
According to city staff, the building is a two-story single-family home with five bedrooms and two baths. To be eligible, the request requires a rezoning to multi-family residential. There is no request to make any changes to the building size, documents stated.
Matt Martin, planning and zoning administrator, said city staff was strongly opposed to the rezoning request with zoning concerns. He said a big issue for the zone change is it would not be consistent with the surrounding area. It could mean if the owners decided to leave the business, another person could buy the property and use the new zoning for something inappropriate for the area.
Councilman Sonny Vickers asked the property owner if she would request to change the zoning back to residential if she were to sell it or go out of business. The owner said she would, but it was not made an official requirement of the zone change.
Martin said the city was not aware of any reported incidents or complaints about the current facility, and it seems to be operating in full compliance with its conditional-use permit, according to documents.
Given the good track record and the size of the home, Martin said he believes the facility could perhaps accommodate a couple more residents.
Multiple people told council it should accept the request. No one from the public spoke against the request.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
