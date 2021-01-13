VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is saying out with the old and in with the new, planning more than $1 million in replacements for old equipment.
At the first Valdosta City Council meeting last week, the city reviewed 14 bids to replace 34 vehicles in the utilities, public works, engineering, police and fire departments.
Greg Brown, city purchasing agent, presented the requests. He said they total up to $1.11 million, which is $31,700 under budget for the motor pool budget.
The bids include two Chevrolet Malibus for public works and engineering; four one-half-ton, crew-cab trucks and two one-half-ton, regular cab trucks for engineering and utilities; two one-half-ton, crew-cab trucks with Tonneau bed covers that lock for public works and fire; one three-quarter-ton, crew-cab truck with four-wheel drive and a one-ton truck with a standard utility body for utilities; a one-ton, crew-cab truck with a regular body for public works; one Ford F-450 truck with an Altec AT200A lifting device bucket for engineering; a Ford F-550 truck with a utility body for utilities; a Ford F-550 truck with a utility body for public works; a Ford F-550 cab and chassis with a dump body for engineering; and 11 Dodge Charger pursuit vehicles and six unmarked detective vehicles for the police department.
Also included in the bids were a water main upgrade and resurfacing of the roadway on McArthur Drive (including a 20% contingency) for $220,935, and those for four, six and eight yard dumpsters for public works. Council approved the bids.
City Council heard local funding and requests, starting with Darryl Muse, utilities director.
He asked the city to purchase a new screening system for the Mud Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Utilizing an automatic grate, the system removes plastics and other inorganics and places them in dumpsters.
“The system that’s there now has been there since the plant was modified and it’s become corroded,” Muse said. “It’s allotting for many non-organic materials to get past.”
It would cost the city $64,400 which includes shipping and installation. Council unanimously approved it.
It also approved the purchase of 30 sets of structural firefighting gear for the fire department at $58,416 and that of a hemp analyzer for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Regional Crime Laboratory at $63,350.
The city moved to make emergency repairs to a corrugated metal pipe located at 2220 E. Hill Ave. near Blanchard Street which cost $87,178.
City Council made preparations for upcoming elections for District seats 2, 4 and 6. The qualifying fee is set at $474.
Qualifying dates are Aug. 16-20 and the election will be Nov. 2. Should a runoff be necessary, it will be Nov. 30.
A recommendation committee structure for the appointment of a new municipal court judge for the city was also approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.