VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.
The sanitation division will collect residential garbage only Friday, July 3, which will allow sanitation workers to spend some of the holiday with their families, city officials said in a statement.
Yard waste for residents who normally have their sanitation collected Friday should place these at curbside by 5 a.m. Monday, July 6, when sanitation crews will pick up yard waste for both Friday and Monday customers, city officials said.
As a reminder, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can place their recyclables at one of the three drop sites throughout the city.
• City lot at the corner of South Lee Street and East Savannah Avenue.
• Five-Points Shopping Center.
• City lot, 1025 W. Hill Ave.
With a few simple steps, residents can protect sanitation workers by reducing the possibility they will come into contact with potentially contaminated items, city officials said.
Tissues, paper towels, wipes, masks, latex gloves or any other sanitary or cleaning materials used to protect people from COVID-19 should not go into recycling carts or bins. These items are never recyclable, city officials said. Recycled materials are often handled by workers when sorted later.
Break down large cardboard boxes and cut them apart, if needed, to fit inside the recycling container.
Empty bottles, cans and other containers before recycling them. Food and liquids never belong in recycling, city officials said.
When using drop-off sites for recyclables, follow all safety policies and procedures.
"You should keep at least six feet of distance from other customers and city employees at all times," city officials said. "It is important that customers unload materials in the correct area to avoid requiring staff to handle discarded materials. Additionally, always follow all safety rules regarding speed limits, cell phone usage, and remaining near/in your vehicle."
Call the public works department, (229) 259-3590, for more information.
