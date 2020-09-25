VALDOSTA — As we near the end of September, many residents in the community are starting to plan fall and Halloween activities.
The City of Valdosta will observe trick-or-treating, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, city officials said in a statement.
This year, it is important to be mindful of safety tips as the community works to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, city officials said.
Here are a few tips on how to participate in the holiday while continuing to minimize the spread:
Lights on or Lights off
• If wanting to participate in trick-or-treating traditions of handing out candy, leave outside lights on as an indicator of providing treats.
• If not wanting to participate in handing out treats, consider turning the front lights off as an indicator of not participating.
• If children are participating, avoid residences that do not have their exterior lights on.
Giving Out Treats
• Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often.
• Avoid having kids grab treats from bowls. Get creative! Consider grouping candy in goodie bags that trick-or-treaters can take with them.
• Keep a safe distance when giving out treats.
Trick-or-Treaters
• Consider trick or treating with household members instead of large groups this year.
• Wear reflective clothing.
• Wash hands before eating treats.
• Bring hand sanitizer and a flashlight.
• Avoid homemade treats – eat only factory-wrapped candy.
• Do not participate in trick or treating if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, recent loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
Mask Up, Even Outdoors
Typically, people wear costumes on Halloween night, masks included. This year, city officials said it’s important to wear a face covering or mask while out trick or treating. Consider making that part of a child’s costume or decorate masks specifically for Halloween.
Host Fun Fall Activities at Home
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of household and displaying them.
• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.
• Decorating house, apartment or living space.
• Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
• Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with household members in or around home rather than going house to house.
"We encourage all children and their parents to follow the recommendations of the CDC and adhere to the social distancing guidelines while out and about," city officials said. "This recommendation also includes limiting the number of people gathering in one single location."
