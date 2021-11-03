VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is making public records more easily accessible to the public, city officials said in a statement.
Beginning Nov. 1, requestors of public information have the option of submitting open records requests through an online form, city officials said.
While other methods for submitting requests are still available, city officials urge residents to use the new online method.
"The City of Valdosta is excited to be able to offer a more convenient option for requesting public information," city officials said.
“The City of Valdosta chose JustFOIA to help streamline the open records request process for the citizens and improve efficiencies within. By implementing this solution, we are using technology to be more efficient and transparent. We hope this will save time for both the city staff and citizens and allow open records requests to be processed more easily,” Mark Barber, city manager, said.
“JustFOIA is ecstatic to work with the City of Valdosta and empower them to implement a solution to this often-challenging process. We are fanatical about our clients’ success. It’s impressive to see the impact that JustFOIA makes on their staff and the citizens they serve,” said Donny Barstow, president and chief executive officer.
The online open records request form is available at https://valdostaga.justfoia.com/publicportal/home/newrequest. For additional information, contact Teresa Bolden, city clerk, (229) 259-3503 or e-mail tbolden@valdostacity.com.
