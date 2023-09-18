VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta will hold its mid-year Strategic Initiatives Summit to discuss the progress of the FY2024 Mayor and Council goals set earlier this year. The summit will also provide an update on several action items, the city said in a press release.
The meeting is open to the public and will serve as an information-only meeting. The summit will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at The Woman’s Building, 1409 N. Patterson St.
This meeting is focused on discussing the progress made toward achieving the goals set by the mayor and council. The summit provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to stay informed about the initiatives and action items that are being implemented to improve the city, the press release said.
