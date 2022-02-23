City of Valdosta Observes Georgia Arbor Day

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Tree Commission held an Arbor Day ceremony outside of the customer service building to highlight the natural beauty of trees and our community's commitment to caring for them.
"The Arbor Division celebrated the entire week leading up to the ceremony with various events such as a Rain Barrel Lunch and Learn and a visit to Valdosta City Schools to provide educators with free books on the importance of trees," city officials said in a statement.
At the ceremony, the City of Valdosta was honored as a Tree USA community, a title held for 36 consecutive years.
"As a gesture to solidify the city's commitment to green spaces, city and arbor committee officials planted a Bald Cypress Tree in the parking lot of the customer service building immediately following the Arbor Day ceremony," city officials said.
Though the division ramps up its efforts in the weeks surrounding Georgia Arbor Day, it is "hard at work all year long planting, maintaining and protecting trees along city streets and public property," city officials said.
