VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council will hold a special called work session, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at City Hall, 216 E. Central Ave., second floor, council chambers.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss items that are on the agenda for the Aug. 19 regular City Council meeting, city officials said in a statement. The special called work session is open to the public.
For more information, contact Teresa S. Bolden, city clerk, (229) 259-3503.
