VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will begin replacing utility meters Monday, Aug. 24, as part of the advanced meter infrastructure system deployment.
The system will replace all utility meters in the City of Valdosta, city officials said in a statement. During the process, there will be contractors working throughout the city changing out water meters.
The process is expected to take six months, city officials said.
Customers may experience a period when their water will be off, but it should only be for a short period. The installation of the new meters will be conducted at no cost to customers, city officials said.
The first routes scheduled for installation are billing routes 13, 14 and 15 which consist of the entire Wood Valley area and the Gornto Road, Jerry Jones Drive, Eager Road, Country Club Drive, Norman Drive and North St Augustine Road neighborhoods.
The route also includes Louis Lane, Terrace Boulevard, Mack Drive, Howell Brook Drive, Pinecrest Drive, Clyde Avenue, Newbern Street and Berkley Drive residences.
The installation for this route is scheduled to take place Aug. 24 to Sept. 14.
"Citizen engagement sessions" will be held every other week Mondays at Mathis City Auditorium for residents to learn more about the project and ask any questions, city officials said.
The first sessions will be held noon and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
City staff has begun the process of hanging door hangers in the neighborhoods on the first routes scheduled for installation, city officials said.
"The improved metering system will allow the city to remotely read meter data on an hourly basis," city officials said. "This will create the ability to track system leaks, reduce meter reading costs and provide immediate and transparent information to customers."
The installation of new, Diehl ultrasonic water meters alongside advanced metering infrastructure from Smart Earth Technologies will also "increase billing accuracy to help support ongoing utility operations and infrastructure investments and to maintain high levels of water service," city officials said.
Valdosta residents will receive free access to a web-based customer portal from SetFlow. The portal will allow them to see their water consumption in near real-time and set personalized alerts in the event of leaks, possible pipe-freezing incidents and vacation notifications, city officials said.
Money and water-saving tips will be provided to help customers better manage their water consumption.
"The City of Valdosta is excited to offer our customers access to the newest IoT technologies to help them identify household leaks, protect their property and better manage their water," said Darryl Muse, city director of utilities. "Not only will these new investments improve customer service, but they will also help increase efficiency and reduce utility operating costs. Our goal is to then pass these savings on to our customers."
For more information on the new smart water network and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.valdostacity.com/utilities/new-utility-smart-meters.
